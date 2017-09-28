It's fall festival season, which means Dog Olympics, falling leaves, international films and a suite of cultural events celebrating a very different form of public art than the kind that has been stirring up debate lately.

Homestretch director Tracy Fuller spoke to Doug Dirks about what's on this weekend in Calgary.

1. Fall Fair

The Calgary Stampede is hosting a Fall Fair in Enmax Park, where the new Indian Village is and where the Calgary Opera just presented South Pacific during their summer festival.

This Saturday, they'll replace warm Pacific breezes with a free pumpkin spice pancake breakfast, live music, wagon rides, a corn maze and pumpkin decoration.

It's runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it's all free — but get there early if you want pancakes.

The Calgary Stampede hosts a free Fall Fair Saturday from 10 to 2pm at Enmax Park. (Calgary Stampede)

2. Calgary International Film Festival

Closing this weekend, there's lots of great films screening, including The Divine Order.

That's about a young Swiss housewife who joins the suffragette movement in 1971 and causes an outrage in her city. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.

Indian Horse adapted from the popular Richard Wagamese novel, is on, but that's sold out.

One worth checking out is Birth of a Family, about the reunion of an Indigenous family who were split apart.

Sunday morning at 11, there's a third screening of Made in Vietnam, by Calgary filmmaker Thi Vo, which was voted one of the top documentary films of the festival.

And Saturday afternoon, Chinese art star Ai WeiWei's Human Flow, about the migrant crisis, screens at Arts Commons.

Sixty-eight organizations across the province are taking part in this year's Culture Days Alberta, with a large part of the event unfolding at C Space, in the old King Edward School.

There are workshops, performances, exhibitions and art installations.

Places like Lougheed House will be offering free tours. The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra will host several Instrument Discovery Zoos at the Memorial Park Public Library.

Up at the Genesis Centre in the Northeast, they'll be celebrating Diversity Fest 2017 on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

And if you stick around after that, they're hosting Culture Shock 2017 at 5:30 p.m. It's an urban youth dance battle celebrating diversity and community.

Birth of a Family, about the reunion of an Indigenous family torn apart in the Sixties Swoop, screens this Friday and Saturday at the Calgary International Film Festival. (Calgary International Film Festival)

4. The Dog Olympics

If films and pumpkin spice pancakes aren't enough, why not head to Airdrie for the Dog Olympics on Sunday?

The main event appears to be an agility course, but there is also a dog parade, which will be judged.

Costumes are encouraged but not required. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at Nose Creek Park, and it's all free.

A dog climbs an A-frame during an agility practice session. A Dog Olympics will be held Sunday in Airdrie, including an agility course. (CBC)

5. Piaf! The Show

If you're one of those people who longs for Paris in the autumn instead of the spring, there's a treat in store for you.

Edith Piaf receives a theatrical reincarnation Wednesday night at Arts Commons, for one night only.

The grande damme of French cabaret passed away in 1963, but her songs and her story live on in Piaf! The Show. Starring Anne Carrere, it's the chanteuse's rags to riches story as sung through all her hits.

Piaf! The Show recreates the great French chanteuse Edith Piaf and her journey from Paris to singing solo onstage at Carnegie Hall. One show only, Wednesday Oct. 4, at Jack Singer Hall. (Jennifer Taylor)

With files from The Homestretch