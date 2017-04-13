Calgary police detained — then released — a 39-year-old man in connection with a shooting the northeast community of Falconridge and continue to investigate the incident.

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Falton Close N.E. around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of man with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

The man was transported to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said an argument broke out between two men inside the home and the dispute turned physical shortly before one of the men pulled a gun and fired at the other man's calf.

The victim fled to a neighbour's house, where the resident alerted police.

Police initially said Thursday morning that the 39-year-old man they had taken into custody was facing charges but later said he had been released without being charged.

Investigators "are working to determine his connection to the incident," police said in a release.