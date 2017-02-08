Fire engulfed a northeast Calgary townhouse complex Tuesday night, sending one man to hospital with serious burns.

Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of Flaconridge Drive N.E. where they found a unit of the townhouse complex on fire.

According to EMS, the man suffered burns to his face and hands and was taken to Foothills hospital in stable condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Janet Awo was one of several neighbours who were gathered outside in the freezing weather to survey the damage.

She said she was just sitting inside her house when she saw the flames.

"The whole place was on fire, it was really huge," she said.