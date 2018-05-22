Woman accused in $16,800 fake cancer fundraising campaign

A Calgary woman who allegedly faked cancer and tried to raise funds for non-existent treatments has been charged with fraud.

City police said in a news release that Krysta-Lyn Williams faces one charge of fraud over $5,000 for setting up an online crowdfunding campaign to help with her purported medical bills and advertising a false raffle in order to raise money.

The raffle offered the false promise of WestJet gift certificates as a potential prize for those who contributed, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Police said they were alerted to the campaign through an anonymous tip.

"It was determined that the advertised raffle prize of two $8,000 WestJet gift certificates was false and no raffle licence had been applied for through AGLC [Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission]," reads the news release. "The raffle had raised $10,000."

Police say they also determined a GoFundMe campaign had raised $6,800.