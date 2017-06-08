The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal filed by outspoken political commentator Ezra Levant over a 2014 libel judgment against him.
Levant was found to have libelled Saskatchwan lawyer Khurrum Awan in nine posts to his online blog.
An Ontario trial judge awarded Awan $50,000 in general damages and $30,000 in aggravated damages and ordered the libellous posts taken down.
The posts dealt with Awan's appearance at a British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal hearing in 2008.
The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the judgment against Levant last year.
'Motivated by malice'
As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for refusing to hear the appeal.
In the original ruling, Judge Wendy Matheson said the blog posts were "motivated by malice."
"I find that the defendant's dominant motive in these blog posts was ill will, and that his repeated failure to take even basic steps to check his facts showed a reckless disregard for the truth," Matheson wrote in her decision.
Awan was completing his articling and looking for work as a lawyer when the statements were posted online. Awan sought $100,000 in damages.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.