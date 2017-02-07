Environment Canada's public weather alerts map for Alberta is lit up in red with extreme cold warnings as very cold wind chills are expected to make it feel like minus 40 in much of the province.

The warnings on Tuesday morning cover communities to the north, east, south and west of Calgary, but not the city itself — although even Calgary's high is not expected to exceed –21 C.

"Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia," Environment Canada says on its website.

The extreme cold warnings affect the following areas:

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm.

Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan.

Drumheller - Three Hills.

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre.

Rocky Mountain House - Caroline.

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler.

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield.

Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills.

Hinton - Grande Cache.

Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview.

Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning.

Fort McMurray - Fort MacKay.

On the bright side, the unrelenting snowfall that walloped Alberta over the last few days — with some areas in southwestern Alberta getting more than a metre — seems to have ended for the time being.

Aside from the chance of flurries in some places, there's no snow in Environment Canada's provincial forecast.

And it's expected to slowly warm up starting Wednesday, leading to double digit highs by Sunday in Calgary and southern Alberta.

Calgary digs out

It's all hands on deck in Calgary as city crews work to clear the roads after 15 to 25 cm of snow fell over a three-day stretch.

"We have over 400 staff as well as about 100 pieces of equipment at our disposal," said Calgary roads department spokesperson Brittany Kustra.

The steady blanketing prompted officials to declare a snow-route parking ban for the first time in three years. It took effect at 6 p.m. Monday and will remain in place for up to 72 hours.

The Calgary Parking Authority says it has issued more than 600 tickets since the parking ban took effect. About a dozen vehicles were towed away from snow routes to make way for snow removal crews.