The city says it may have to expropriate up to 43 properties on International Avenue to keep the new 17th Avenue transitway project on schedule.

The roadway needs to be widened for transit lanes, bus stops and other improvements.

Doug Cassidy, the city's director of real estate and development services, said the city needs a few metres from multiple properties that front 17th Avenue S.E. Nine properties are needed in full, while the rest of the land will come from slivers of properties.

He said negotiations are continuing but the city is prepared to expropriate if needed.

The shaded areas in red show the areas where work is set to be done to construct the 17th Avenue S.E. transitway. Much of the land on either side of the existing roadway is currently privately owned. (City of Calgary/Screenshots)

"We've advanced the expropriation process in order to ensure that land is available to construct the transitway in 2017 in the event that we're not able to acquire the land through negotiations," he said.

'It's exciting'

Cassidy said he expects the city will have all the land required before it comes to expropriation.

Andrew Marriott just opened a Tim Hortons restaurant on the busy commercial strip and he's well aware the city needs land.

"It's exciting, we're going to be able to take about 10 to 15 feet of frontage that currently exists where it's some soft landscaping, we're gonna actually have that decorative and hard landscaping and benches and upgrading of the streetfront right in front of our restaurant," he said.

The transitway project is expected to cost $100 million and will be completed in late 2018.