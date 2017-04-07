Red Deer RCMP seized a cache of explosives along with 14 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition after searching a mobile home on Thursday.

A break-in at a commercial yard the previous day — where a suspect was quickly taken into custody — led police to the discovery

Investigators uncovered alleged links between the suspect of the break-in and several property crimes, including firearm thefts in the area, RCMP said.

RCMP also discovered a vast amount of ammunition when they searched the man's house. (RCMP )

Police then got a search warrant for the suspect's residence, where officers found the firearms — many of them illegally modified — as well as stolen credit and debit cards.

The RCMP Explosive Device Unit was brought in to ensure the safe handling and disposal of the explosives.

RCMP are still investigating and charges have not yet been laid.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or contact Crime Stoppers.