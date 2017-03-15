Actor Ewan McGregor tipped his hat to the extreme weather Calgarians brave each winter while on Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday night.

NBC host Meyers expressed how "happy and relieved" he was to see McGregor show up on set, what with a blustery snowstorm that swept through the northeastern part of the country, grounding flights and knocking out power in much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor.

"This is a walk in the park, compared to what it's like in Calgary every day," said McGregor, who's been in Calgary filming the television series Fargo.

Earlier that day, McGregor took to Instagram to lament how he'd been stood up by reporters at his own press junket on account of the blizzard.

McGregor showed up to promote his new film, Trainspotting 2, but was greeted by an empty hallway instead of the usual 50 to 100 reporters, he said.

"We got there, but none of the journalists did," said McGregor, who ended up doing the interviews over the phone.