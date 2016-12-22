Join CBC Calgary from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 for our annual Holiday Lobby Blowout.

Angela Knight of The Calgary Eyeopener will be broadcasting live from the lobby on Friday morning for one of our favourite holiday traditions.

Angela has gathered the countless treasures that she has amassed over the year, along with contributions from other staff members.

Community members have made contributions as well, including an annual family pass to Heritage Park, as well as three beautiful wreaths made by Carol Henke of the Calgary Fire Department.

Come in to our lobby at 1724 Westmount Blvd. between 7 and 8:30 a.m., make a donation to the Calgary Food Bank of any size, and take your pick of the many treasures that will be on display.

The donation desk in the CBC lobby will be open until noon on Dec. 23. After that time, you may still donate online at cbc.ca/feedyyc until the New Year.

The final total for the CBC Calgary Food Bank Drive will be announced on The Calgary Eyeopener on Jan. 9, 2017.