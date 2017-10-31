GRAMMY Award winning jazz legend, Ramsey Lewis brings his funk and pop piano mastery to the Jack Singer Concert Hall for a Night of Chicago Jazz.

Ramsey Lewis discovered his love for piano at the young age of four and he's shifted through the genres and sounds over his 50 year career with a radio smash hit The 'In' Crowd in 1965.

He'll be joined on stage with the smoldering voice of Ann Hampton Callaway and lively trumpet of Marquis Hill to deliver a multi layered and unforgettable jazz experience.

Ramsey Lewis will be performing at the Jack Singer Concert Hall on Nov. 17 presented by Arts Commons.

The lobby pre-show with Esteban Herrera begins at 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Arts Commons website.