2 dead, police searching for suspect in northwest Calgary shooting

Calgary police are on scene investigating after two people were found dead following a shooting in the northwest Calgary community of Evanston.

Police responded to the scene at Evanscrest Manor N.W. at approximately 3:10 p.m. Friday, following reports of gunshots.

Two people were found dead inside a silver SUV.

Police said they were searching the community of Evanston for the offender following the shooting. (Mark Matulis/CBC)

CPS are investigating and continue to search the area for the offender.

Police said in a news conference early Friday evening that they were not yet able to say if the shooting was connected to organized crime, but they did say they do not believe the incident was random.

Police were also not able to confirm if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.