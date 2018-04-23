Person of interest in Evanston double homicide in custody, police say

Calgary police say a person of interest in Friday's double homicide in Evanston has been taken into custody.

Around 3 p.m. on April 20, police were called to the northwest Calgary community for reports of gunshots. Two people were found dead inside a silver SUV.

Police say the person of interest was taken into custody Sunday night and interviews are ongoing.

Despite no established motive, police say they believe the incident was targeted.

"Investigators have already spoken with a number of witnesses, however, it is believed that there are friends and associates of the victims who may have information about this incident and have yet to speak with detectives," police said in a Monday release.

The identities of the victims will be released once autopsies are complete, which police say will likely be Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers.