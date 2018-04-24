Calgary police ID victims in Evanston double homicide

Calgary police have released the identities of the victims in last week's double homicide in the northwest community of Evanston.

Joshua Brendan Bamfo, 25, and Mahad Abdirahman Ainanshe, 23, were found dead in a silver SUV on Friday when police responded to a call of gunshots in the area.

Police say both men are from Calgary.

On Monday, police announced they had a person of interest in custody. That person has since been released without charges, police say.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers annonymously.