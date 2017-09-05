An evacuation alert has been issued for all areas of Waterton Lakes National Park as a wildfire closes in on the area in southwest Alberta.

"A wildfire that started west of Waterton in the Flathead Valley is currently burning out of control," said Parks Canada in the alert.

In a news release, Parks Canada said the Kenow fire on the edge of the park has grown to 6,500 hectares.

Within the park, the fire was approximately a half hectare as of Monday.

Prepare to move quickly

The alert does not mean residents and visitors have to immediately leave the area, but warns them to prepare in order to evacuate quickly.

"Visitors and residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions," read the alert.

Parks Canada warns visitors and residents to:

Locate all family members or co-workers and establish a meeting spot outside the evacuation area in case of separation.

Gather essential items so they can be moved quickly.

Prepare to move any disabled persons, children and pets or livestock.

Arrange transportation and ensure vehicles are fuelled up.

Arrange accommodation outside the area if needed.

Monitor news sources to keep up to date.

Move fuel sources away from residences.

If an evacuation is ordered, Parks Canada says notice will be given by phone or in person and that emergency personnel will check all houses and locations and mark them when cleared.

Hour's notice

If an evacuation is required, people must leave within an hour of formal notice and are reminded to shut off gas lines and close all windows and doors.

All of Waterton Lakes National Park is closed at this time, with the exception of: