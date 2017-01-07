For more than 600 local teams, Esso Minor Hockey Week is akin to competing in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Thousands of players between the ages of seven and 18 are competing to be the top team in each division. There's 651 teams total playing at some 40 rinks, which makes for a fairly busy schedule.

Tim Gubski, 12, plays for the Bow River Bruins peewee squad.

"We have a game every day, twice a day on some occasions," he said.

"It's a pretty big deal."

Tim Gubski and his Bow River Bruins peewee team play almost daily in the ongoing Esso Minor Hockey Week. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Hockey dad Doug Downs says his family's calendar revolves around the annual tournament.

"We don't book things — no gymnastics, no going out for dinner or movies," he said.

"If we do, we gotta be flexible and move it because we might have a game that night."

Kevin Kobelka is the executive director of Hockey Calgary and said even though the tournament schedule can be hectic, families shouldn't lose sight of the main goal.

"At the end of the day it's about having fun," he said.

"There's very few kids are going on to make it a career in hockey. We gotta have fun. We gotta support our kids and we gotta cheer."

Community support, said Kobelka, makes the tournament possible.

Doug Downs says his family's schedule revolves around Esso Minor Hockey Week. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"They know it's a special event. They give us some extra time. We've been doing it for 47 years now," he said.

"We have great volunteers and work closely with our associations to schedule it. Our big fear every year is a rink going down or a snowstorm … so we pray for decent weather and no issues with the arenas."

The tournament continues through the week and wraps up Jan. 14.