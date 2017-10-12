The turkey is finished, or perhaps should be thrown away if it isn't, and Halloween is still a couple weeks away. But never fear, Calgary's arts and entertainment scene has plenty to keep you busy this weekend. The Homestretch's Susan Holzman has your round-up right here.

Theatre Calgary

An English adaptation of one of the most produced Quebecois plays of all time, Theatre Calgary presents Sisters: The Belle Soeurs Musical. It tells the story of a Montreal woman who wins the jackpot consisting of one million trading stamps.

But as some lottery winners will tell you, it can be hard to know who to trust when you get a windfall.

The show runs at Theatre Calgary now through Nov. 4.

View all the details right here.

Whose Live Anyway?

Grey Eagle Resort & Casino presents Whose Live Anyway. It's based on the improv comedy show Whose Line is It Anyway. I went a few years ago and it was a lot of fun, although, it is one of those situations where you're afraid to make eye contact just in case you get pulled up on stage.

The cast includes Greg Proops and Ryan Stiles and the show is on Friday at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino at 8 p.m.

More information is right here.

Standup comedy about something

Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Calgary. The driving force behind the hit 1990s comedy series is performing four shows at the Jubilee Auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

All the info you need is right here.

Comic Con

The weather is tentatively looking good this weekend, so if you are looking to get out of the city, there's something new to try.

It's the first ever Foothills Comic Con in Aldersyde, about 50 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

Guests include Star Trek's Garrett Wang and the Mantracker, Terry Grant.

Foothills got the idea after seeing how successful the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo has been and they encourage people to cosplay.

It's being held at the Crescent Point Regional Field House on Saturday.

The venue can hold 2,200 people and you can buy tickets at the door but organizers recommend buying your tickets online in advance

Here's all you need to know.

Family Friendly

Halloween isn't too far away and it might be time to find your pumpkin in order to carve the spookiest Jack O'Lantern on the block.

Butterfield Acres Petting Farm has its Harvest Pumpkin Hunts every weekend in October. You can head to the farm, get a hay ride, and find the perfect pumpkin and they're described as "kid sized."

It's best to book ahead, so head over to their website for all the details.

