The weekend is around the corner and there's lots to do in Calgary's arts and entertainment scene. The Homestretch director Tracy Fuller has rounded up some of the best.

Barber of Seville

This week a classic is coming to the Jubilee Auditorium. Rossini's The Barber Of Seville takes to the stage on Saturday night. Now, even if you don't think you know this opera, I bet you do.

So, hard to believe, but The Barber of Seville isn't only about a tricky barber. There's love, disguises, mistaken identity and so much more. It's a comedy that debuted almost 200 years ago, that Rossini wrote in only three weeks.

The Barber of Seville opens on Saturday and runs next Wednesday and Friday as well.

Here's more information on tickets and times.

Velocity

It's not quite Nutcracker season, so how about some brand new modern dance to cleanse your palate before Christmas takes over?

Decidedly Jazz Danceworks has a new show opening Thursday night at their beautiful studio on 12th Avenue S.E.

It's called Velocity and it's more of a casual affair. Sort of like a mosaic of mini pieces, created by and also performed by the DJD company members.

It's a bit raw and unrestrained, but also an inside look into the interests, obsessions and mind-states of the dancers and their bodies of work.

Velocity opens Thursday and runs through Nov. 26.

Here's some more information for you.

One Man Star Wars Trilogy

Christmas creep is definitely happening, at the malls, at the coffee shops, and in the world of entertainment.

If you can't wait for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you have options.

Charles Ross has been doing the One Man Star Wars Trilogy for years and it's really good. It's Episodes 4, 5 and 6 in one handy-dandy little package.

It's at the Eric Harvey Theatre at the Banff Centre this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

You can find more information including tickets right here.

Movie Lovers

The Marda Loop Justice Film Festival is on now, with 21 documentary films screening at three venues with many great guest speakers and the best part is, it's totally free.

My pick would be A Plastic Ocean, screening Friday night at the River Park Auditorium. It's all about the causes and consequences of plastic pollution and what we can do about it.

On Sunday, The Road Forward is a musical documentary about civil rights in Canada.

Here's the full lineup.

CUFF.Docs

The Calgary Underground Film Festival is launching its CUFF.docs festival this week.

There's Name, by Calgary director Ramin Eshraghi-Yazdi. It's a documentary about his name, and our names and the psychological effect they have on us. Name screens on Saturday afternoon.

I'm also really excited to see The Problem with Apu, by South Asian-American comedian Hari Kondabolu. It's all about The Simpsons' character Apu, how racist that representation is, and how it's haunted South-Asian-American actors like Kondabolu for decades.

Here's the full schedule.