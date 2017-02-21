Police are seeking two suspects and asking the public to watch out for cherished keepsakes stolen from the mother of a dead teen over the weekend in Red Deer, Alta.

"If they knew that they stole from a dead child, they might do the right thing," Elissa Carpenter, who lives in Calgary, told CBC News on Monday.

Her 14-year-old son Evan died suddenly in January after he suffered a brain aneurysm.

Carpenter was visiting her mom in Red Deer when her car was broken into early Sunday morning.

Among the stolen items are a childhood scrapbook, the funeral guest book, cards, a Carolina Panthers football jersey and several pairs of Evan's running shoes, all of which were on display at the funeral.

"It's only really valuable to people who loved him, like me," Carpenter said.

Red Deer RCMP said Tuesday in a release they are looking for two suspects.

"Police are asking residents in the area of 33rd Street, Kin Kanyon and the nearby trail systems to check their yards and garbage cans for an abandoned suitcase or personal effects they believe may belong to the grieving family, and to keep an eye out for such items while walking the trails in that area," police said.

Police are urging anyone with information on the theft to contact them at 1-403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.