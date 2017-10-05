An elderly woman and an elderly man were killed in a highway collision in eastern Alberta near the border with Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning.

A Chevrolet Cavalier driven by a 80-year-old woman stopped at the intersection of Highway 570 before turning on to Highway 41, Oyen RCMP said in a release. .

The car was struck by a northbound Ford F-350 pickup truck.

The driver of the Cavalier and her 81-year-old male passenger, both from Perdue, Sask., were killed in the crash.

The driver of the truck, a 40-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst is investigating the cause of the crash.