It may be the first day of February but it's also the first day of school for students attending the newly-rebuilt Elbow Park School.

The elementary school was badly damaged in the 2013 flood and was torn down. Students had a chance to get a preview Tuesday and will head back to class Wednesday morning.

Students in the area have been going to another school nearby, but of course, it wasn't the same.

Portions of the facades of the original Tudor Revival-style school, built in 1926, were incorporated in the new structure.

Beams used in the new Elbow Park School were taken from the old building, which was heavily damaged in the 2013 flood. (Scott Dippel/CBC)

Nathan MacBey, who has a son and daughter at the new school, called the re-opening somewhat cathartic.

"They've kind of combined the old with the new," he said. "But it really was just a meeting place for the community. I mean, you see all the tears as people walk in. That's what this is, this is the last kind of point of healing after the flood. It's a big deal for the community."

Replacing Elbow Park school was a key issue for local MLA Greg Clark. He says it's good to know this building is here to stay.

"The school is designed with the risk of flooding in mind, so it's on a 1-in-500 year flood elevation now," he said. "But you know, it just reinforces that this community is here to stay."

After touring the bright new school with all its modern features, parents like MacBey are impressed.

"The result is pretty spectacular. Worth waiting for, for sure," he said.