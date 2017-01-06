Canada Pacific Railway plans to clean up grain spilled on the tracks in Edworthy Park.

The company heard complaints this week because of concerns about wildlife safety in the northwest Calgary park.

Railway spokeswoman Salem Woodrow says crews became aware of a leaky grain rail car on Jan. 1 and will clean up the spill as soon as possible.

"The rail car was discovered to be leaking grain during a routine safety inspection. The railcar was removed from transport at the next available location and it has since been repaired."

There have been no reports of wildlife injured or killed since the spill.