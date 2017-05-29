Edward Downey, a former pimp accused of killing a five-year-old girl and her mother, has been committed to stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder.

The decision comes following a preliminary inquiry where provincial court judge Gerry Meagher decided there is enough evidence for Downey to be tried on the charges. The names of the witnesses and all of the evidence presented at the preliminary inquiry are protected by a publication ban.

Downey was charged after Sara Baillie, 34, and her five-year-old daughter, Taliyah Marsman, were found dead last July.

Baillie's body was discovered in the basement suite she shared with her daughter in the northwest community of Panorama Hills, but the girl was missing from the home.

After a nearly week-long Amber Alert and investigation, Marsman's body was discovered about eight kilometres east of Calgary near a rural road close to Chestermere.

Downey has a criminal history involving pimping, drug trafficking and weapons offences dating back more than 25 years and has connections to Nova Scotia-based North Preston's Finest, an organized crime group involved mostly in pimping and human trafficking.

Downey has been in custody since his arrest. He pleaded not guilty to the charges last year and is to appear in court on Aug. 4 to set a trial date.