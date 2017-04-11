The lawyer for a Calgary man accused of murdering a five-year-old girl and her mother says his client's leg shackles are a "return to the dark ages" and wants the judge to order them removed.

Downey — charged with two counts of first-degree murder — is in the middle of a preliminary inquiry, at the end of which provincial court Judge Gerry Meagher will decide if there is enough evidence to send him to trial.

One of the sheriffs sitting in the prisoner's box shook her head as defence lawyer Gavin Wolch suggested Downey be allowed to have his leg shackles removed and began nodding when the judge suggested there may be safety and security concerns.

"That's a return to the dark ages," said Wolch. "There are no identifiable security concerns."

'I wanted security here and that's my call'

The names of the witnesses and all of the evidence presented at the inquiry are protected by a publication ban.

After an emotional outburst on Monday morning involving a witness, Meagher requested an additional sheriff sit near Downey.

"I wanted security here and that's my call," said Meagher.

Wolch, however, said his client was not involved, is presumed innocent and should be afforded a "measure of dignity."

Meagher has already agreed to allow Downey to wear regular clothing for the remainder of the hearing instead of a blue prison jumpsuit.

Sheriff to testify about security concern

Sara Baillie's body was found in the basement suite she shared with her daughter Taliyah Marsman, 5, in the northwest community of Panorama Hills.

Marsman was missing from the home when police discovered her mother's body, and after a nearly week-long Amber Alert, the girl's body was discovered by a rural road near Chestermere.

Downey — who has a 25-year criminal history involving pimping, drug trafficking and weapons offences — was charged the same day the girl's body was found.

The leg shackle issue will be heard by Meagher on Wednesday when a senior sheriff will be called to testify about any security risk posed by Downey.

The hearing runs all week and then will continue for one more day in May.