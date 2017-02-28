An elderly man is dead after a head-on collision Tuesday morning between a minivan and a pickup truck in northeast Calgary.
Paramedics were called to the accident at Edmonton Trail and Greenview Drive, N.E., around 8:20 a.m.
The driver of the minivan, a man in his early-80s was found to be in serious condition. EMS says his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to Foothills hospital in critical, life-threatening condition and later died.
The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 50s, was not injured.
Calgary police are investigating. EMS says all factors are being reviewed, including the possibility an underlying medical issue.
