An elderly man is dead after a head-on collision Tuesday morning between a minivan and a pickup truck in northeast Calgary.

Paramedics were called to the accident at Edmonton Trail and Greenview Drive, N.E., around 8:20 a.m.

The driver of the minivan, a man in his early-80s was found to be in serious condition. EMS says his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to Foothills hospital in critical, life-threatening condition and later died.

The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 50s, was not injured.

Calgary police are investigating. EMS says all factors are being reviewed, including the possibility an underlying medical issue.