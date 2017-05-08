Calgary police are looking for two suspects with a dog after a stolen car hit two vehicles cars in an East Village intersection Monday afternoon.

The stolen vehicle first collided with a car in the intersection of Ninth Avenue S.E. and Fourth Street S.E. around 1 p.m. Monday, police say. While attempting to drive off, the stolen car collided with a second vehicle in the same intersection.

Police say two people and a medium-sized brown dog then got out of the stolen vehicle and ran to a black Ford F150, where they opened the truck's door and asked the driver to take them to the hospital.

They got in the truck but after not being able to direct the driver to hospital, the suspects got out downtown and continued on foot.

Car stolen from body shop, say police

Police believe the car was originally stolen from an auto body shop located in the 5900 block of Macleod Trail S.E. about an hour before the collisions.

The first suspect is described as a white man with short hair, or shaved head, with braces on his teeth and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured sleeveless shirt.

The second suspect is described as having darker or tanned skin with short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki-coloured T-shirt.

The dog was possibly a pit bull and had a yellow leash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.