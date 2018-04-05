The city-owned developer behind the rejuvenation of Calgary's East Village is reaching out to the public for feedback on its next big city-scaping project.

This time, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) is setting its sights on the largely barren stretch of land in east Victoria Park that includes the Stampede grounds, parking lots and the bus barn.

The redevelopment plan is expected to unfold over 20 years.

"With plans for more than four million square feet of new development, this community will one day be home to some 8,000 residents," said Susan Veres, senior vice-president of strategy and business development for CMLC.

"CMLC also envisions modernized amenities — event centre-arena facility and expanded convention space — along with new offerings, as key elements in our vision for an east-end cultural and entertainment district."

The plan will complement the Stampede Park concept plan, also being developed in partnership with CMLC.

Last year, $150 million was set aside by the corporation to make "strategic infrastructure improvements," just as it did in the East Village in order to entice developers.

Those investments include extending the cycle track network east, completing another stage of the RiverWalk, bringing 17th Avenue into the Stampede Grounds, and developing streets and creating development opportunities around the Green Line LRT.

The city and CMLC are starting a public engagement process that launches with an open house in the East Village on April 11. There will be engagement events across the city and an online survey.

Details can be found on the CMLC website.