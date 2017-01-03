The Sunwing Airlines pilot accused of being so drunk he passed out in the cockpit Saturday morning in Calgary has been released on bail and ordered to surrender his passport.

Miroslav Gro﻿nych is charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired, and having care and control of an aircraft with a blood alcohol level over .08.

Gronych boarded a Sunwing Airlines 737-800 series aircraft in Calgary shortly before 7 a.m. on Dec. 31.

The plane was scheduled to make stops in Regina and Winnipeg before continuing on to Cancun, Mexico. It had 99 passengers and six crew members on board.

Members of the flight crew noticed the pilot was behaving oddly before he passed out in the cockpit, according to police.

Gronych's blood alcohol level was tested about two hours after he was arrested and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit, police said at a press conference.

Gronych is a foreign national from Slovakia in Canada on a work visa.

He paid $1,000 cash to be released over the weekend and is under two conditions:

He surrender his passport to Calgary police.

He is forbidden from being control of an aircraft, according to court documents.​

Transport Canada is conducting its own investigation and more charges are expected.

A Crown prosecutor will be assigned to the case Tuesday afternoon.

Gronych is scheduled to appear in a Calgary court on Thursday.