Parts of Drumheller area still under evacuation order

About 75 residents in the community of Wayne, near Drumheller, Alta., are still out of their homes because of rising water.

The Town of Drumheller declared a state of local emergency at 5 p.m. Monday and ordered residents of Wayne — a former hamlet about 14 kilometres southeast of the town but which is now included in its jurisdiction — to evacuate, along with people living on Highway 10x.

The order remained in effect on Tuesday.

The Town of Drumheller is in a local state of emergency because of high stream flows in the Red Deer River and its tributary, the Rosebud River, which forced some people in Wayne to leave their homes. (CBC)

"Most people found somewhere to go. We had two residents use the registration centre," said town spokesperson Julia Fielding.

Affected residents were told to register at the reception centre at the Drumheller Stampede and Ag Society Building.

AHS is advising anyone still in the Wayne area not to drink their well water. Members of Drumheller's fire department were going door to door to make sure people were aware of the need to evacuate.

Crews have been sandbagging the historic Last Chance Saloon in Wayne and a couple of campgrounds that have had water damage, says Fielding.

Alberta Transportation is inspecting the highway and the river crossings where the rising water has become a problem.

"We have 11 bridges, and we just need to make sure that they are safe."

Warm spring temperatures across the province are causing melting snow to flood roads and residential areas in communities in several parts of the province, including in the Drumheller area, where this picture was taken. (@RickWathen82)

Mike Symowoniuk, who lives beside the overflowing Rosebud River in the community of Rosedale, southeast of Drumheller's town centre, says he's not very worried. The water was even higher last year, he said.

"My neighbour's shed almost got swept away last year," he said. "As long as it keeps flowing and keeps flowing quick, should be OK."

Erin Bryant, who runs an excavation company as well as greenhouses in the Drumheller area, says he wasn't in the evacuation zone but he did have to sign a release in order for the gas company to keep the power on at his business.

Erin Bryant, who operates greenhouses and an excavation company in the Drumheller area, says this year's situation isn't any worse than previous years, so far. (CBC)

"Because we got a crop in there now, and we just want to keep that functioning," he said.

But Bryant says he's not surprised to see the water as high as it is in the rivers.

"We've been here for 42 years, and I've seen this happen every year."

The Rosebud River has overflowed its banks in parts of the Drumheller area. (CBC)

The Rosebud River is a major tributary of the Red Deer River, which runs through the main section of Drumheller.

The Red Deer River rose about half a metre overnight, but it remains below a higher point that it reached on Saturday, Fielding says.

"However, we are still monitoring it," she said.

Fielding says the town is also working closely with officials in adjacent Wheatland County.

Beiseker under state of emergency

About 70 kilometres west, officials in Beiseker say it, too, is getting a lot of overland flooding from fields near the town and has also declared a state of local emergency.

About 15 homes in that community have flooded basements.

Local states of emergency are also still in effect for the County of 40 Mile, The Municipal District of Taber, Vulcan County and the Siksika First Nation.