Mandatory evacuation order issued for parts of Drumheller

Residents in the community of Wayne, Alta., and along Highway 10X are being told to evacuate homes and businesses due to high waters in the area's Rosebud River.

The Town of Drumheller declared a state of local emergency at 5 p.m. on Monday. The critical emergency alert evacuation order was issued just over an hour and a half later.

Members of Drumheller's fire department are going door to door to make sure people are aware of the order. Affected residents must register at the reception centre at the Drumheller Stampede and Ag Society Building.

Highway 10X between Bridge 2 and Township Toad 280 near Drumheller was closed to traffic at 8 p.m. Monday.

Wayne is located about 14 kilometres south of Drumheller.

Flooding across the province

The warm spring temperatures across the province is causing the melting snow to flood roads and residential areas in communities in several parts of the province.

Flood alerts are in effect in the following areas: