Tiny badlands community 'pretty ugly' as flood flows in

Even a flood can't make Fred Dayman leave his small badlands community.

Dayman lives in Wayne, Alta., a hamlet of 28 people tucked in a deep canyon in southern Alberta — and accessible only by crossing 11 bridges that span the Rosebud River.

The river has risen, and emergency officials have ordered residents in parts of the area to evacuate.

But Dayman refused.

Instead, he's staying in his home, keeping an eye on his neighbourhood, despite it looking "pretty ugly" with water now touching three bridges and making the road too dangerous to navigate.

"I've been here about 62 years. Born and raised here," he told the Calgary Eyeopener on Wednesday morning.

"We've had flooding in the past but it came up for maybe a day and then dropped down again. So yeah, it's been persistent."

The flooding in Wayne has affected some outbuildings and vehicles behind the famous Last Chance Saloon. (Fred Dayman)

Wayne is less than five kilometres from the lowest point in valley, which is a popular southern Alberta tourist attraction with dinosaur fossils and historic sites.

For decades, Dayman himself owned two of the historic sites: Last Chance Saloon and Rosedeer Hotel. Both are so far safe from the rising river, but he has seen water is lapping up behind the saloon.

"I don't think it breached into the hotel, far as I know," he said.

The Town of Drumheller is in a local state of emergency because of high stream flows in the Red Deer River and its tributary, the Rosebud River, which forced some people in Wayne to leave their homes. (CBC)

Dayman will head out again on Wednesday to check on the area. Water seems to have gone down slightly in the past day, he said.

Southern Alberta received an usually large amount of snow this winter. Warm spring temperatures are now melting that snowpack, forcing water onto roadways and into basements of homes.

Warm spring temperatures across the province are causing melting snow to flood roads and residential areas in communities in several parts of the province, including in the Drumheller area, where this picture was taken. (@RickWathen82)

Officials have issued flood warnings in about a dozen areas, and have ordered evacuations in some communities.

Wayne is especially at risk due to how the community relies on bridges to access their homes.

The Rosebud River also runs through a main part of Drumheller and is a major tributary of the Red River, which has risen in recent days.

'Stinky mess'

Dayman knows the biggest challenge will be repairing the Wayne Community Association's prized hall.

Last he checked, the main floor was covered with about 35 centimetres of water. Appliances and the pool table are likely ruined, and the drywall and carpet will need to be ripped out.

Cleanup will be "a stinky mess," he said. He's already contacted insurance.

"It's looking pretty ugly, actually," Dayman said. "The campground itself is full of debris and it's created some sandbars."

The Rosebud River has overflowed its banks in parts of the Drumheller area. (CBC)

The flowing water dropped soil in chunks throughout the campground. The chain link fences are full of debris.

The campground has bookings for the May long weekend, so he's hoping to get started on cleanup soon.

High water or overland flooding alerts are in effect in the following areas:

Beiseker.

Birch Hills County.

Drumheller.

Fairview.

Forty Mile County.

Greenview.

Kneehill County.

Municipal District of Taber.

Red Deer County.

Rocky View.

Rycroft.

Saddle Hills County.

Siksika Reserve.

Smoky River.

Spirit River.

Vulcan County.

The area of Stirling is under a water quality alert.

With files from Donna McElligott and the Calgary Eyeopener.