Police are searching for a man accused of extorting a Drumheller, Alta. senior by forcing his way into her home before taking her to a bank so she could withdraw cash.

The woman went to police Oct. 18 saying in July a man had forced his way into her home demanding money. After allegedly making her go to the bank to get cash, the man had the woman drive him to a neighbouring community where he got out.

The woman recognized the man as someone who had previously done yardwork on the her property.

Warrants have been issued for Darren Guntel, 48, who is charged with kidnapping, extortion, robbery, and break and enter.

Anyone with information on Guntel's whereabouts is asked to call Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The public is warned not to approach Guntel.

Anyone who has been the victim of this type of crime is also asked to contact RCMP.