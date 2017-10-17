Alberta RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains found at the scene of a vehicle fire Monday morning.

According to Drumheller RCMP, police and fire crews from Morin were called to a rural area south of the village around 8 a.m. on Monday for reports of a burning vehicle.

The human remains do not belong to the last known registered owner of the vehicle, who has been located and has spoken with police, RCMP say.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP or Crime Stoppers.