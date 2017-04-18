When emergency crews in Lethbridge, Alta., responded to an overdose call, they found thousands of dollars worth of drugs and stolen property lying around the home in addition to a man and a woman who were unresponsive in a garage.

Police were called in to further investigate the home after obtaining a search warrant for the residence in the 1200 block of Ninth Avenue N. on April 13.

According to police, they found 356 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value over $50,000, 248 grams of cocaine worth nearly $25,000, as well 300 oxycodone pills and small amounts of crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

Numerous stolen items were also recovered from the home including a motorcycle, power tools, new space heaters, fireplace, multiple pieces of jewelry, pot lights, flooring, assorted electronics and a guitar, said Lethbridge police.

These are some of the stolen items found at a Lethbridge home. Most are various electronics, such as power tools, pot lights and a space heater. (Lethbridge Police Service)

The estimated total value of the drugs and stolen property is $115,000.

Both the man and woman were taken to hospital — where the woman remains.

Each faces numerous drug and stolen property charges.

Padan Ashcroft, 29, from Lethbridge has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of the proceeds of crime among other charges.

His court date has been set for April 20.

Also from Lethbridge, Christina Guest, 30, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime — her court date has not been set.