A Calgary man faces numerous charges after police raided a house in Huntington Hills and found a shotgun fitted with a silencer as well as cocaine hidden in a can of Comet cleaner.

Acting on a tip from the public, officers with the Calgary Police Service's strategic enforcement team searched a house in the 100 block of Huntington Park Green N.W. on Jan. 19.

A shotgun with a silencer was also found at the house. (Calgary Police Service)

Police found a Comet cleaning powder can with a false bottom concealing about 11 grams of cocaine and 20 fentanyl pills. Another 18 grams of cocaine was found in a Ziploc bag.

A pump-action 12-gauge shotgun fitted with a silencer was also found hidden inside a snowboard bag under the snowboard.

Brandon Ilir Redjepi, 31, was arrested and charged with numerous offences, including trafficking cocaine, possessing proceeds of crime and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He is set to appear in court on Jan 27.