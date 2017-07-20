A Calgary man is dead after drowning in a lake near Canmore, Alta.

The 28-year-old man was pulled from Quarry Lake Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

"Several bystanders were trying to assist a male who called for help while swimming. The male then disappeared under the surface of the water for several minutes before he was located unresponsive," RCMP said in a release.

"Bystanders were able to pull the unconscious male from the water and performed CPR."

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.