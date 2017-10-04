A Calgary man faces numerous charges after police were tipped off that someone was dealing drugs within view of an elementary school in the city's core.

The District 1 Beat Team started investigating after several members of the public reported a man was trafficking drugs near the school, a daycare and a social service agency for newcomers.

Acting on a search warrant on Oct. 2 at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Street S.W., officers found seven grams of heroin, 24 grams of methamphetamine, along with drug trafficking equipment, 6-mm Remington rifle rounds, 12-guage shotgun rounds and a machete.

"The heroin is believed to be a combination of fentanyl, heroin and other unknown substances, although it was being sold as heroin," police said in a release.

Shameel Nitesh Ram, 37, faces several charges, including trafficking of methamphetamines, possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and careless storage of ammunition.

He was also arrested on four outstanding unrelated warrants.

His next court appearance is set for Oct. 13.