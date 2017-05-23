A house in the southeast Calgary community of Dover has been boarded up after police responded to more than 40 incidents at the residence over the past three years.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit boarded up the windows, locked the doors and erected a fence around the property at 3043 Doverville Cr. S.E. on Tuesday.

Occupants are barred from the property for 90 days, according to a news release from SCAN.

"Investigators obtained the court order under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act, which gives law enforcement an added tool against crime by giving authorities the ability to target problem properties via the civil courts," reads the release.

Calgary police searched the property in March of this year and charged three people after "seizing several weapons, drugs, stolen property and stolen identification," according to SCAN.

The house will be returned to its owner in 90 days. The owner will be allowed to live there, but there can be no tenants or overnight guests for a further six months.