One person is in hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident in Douglasdale on Monday night.

Police got a call about a "possible disturbance" in the 100-block of Douglasbank S.E. and found two people lying on the sidewalk. One of them had been shot.

"That individual has been transported to hospital for treatment. I don't know that individual's condition at this time," said acting Sgt. David Fakas.

He said the other individual is a witness to the incident.

Investigation continues

"As a result of the investigation we've got two witnesses that have been taken to hospital for precautionary measures for undetermined injuries that are not gunshot wounds," said Fakas.

He said police are still trying to piece together what happened and that they might be looking for two suspects, but even that has not been confirmed at this time.

"We've got detectives on scene and we're just trying to figure out exactly what we've got going on," said Fakas.