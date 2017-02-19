Douglas Garland is back behind bars, having been released from hospital after suffering a beating by fellow inmates at the Calgary Remand Centre late Friday night.

Just hours after Garland, 57, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 75 years for the first-degree murders of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien, he was attacked by multiple inmates, suffering what EMS described as soft-tissue injuries.

Garland's lawyer, Kim Ross, expressed disappointment at the apparent jailhouse justice imposed on his client, saying "the system still has a duty and is mandated to make sure that he is protected, that his physical safety, his mental safety are being looked after."

The Calgary-based Criminal Defence Lawyers Association is calling for an investigation into the circumstances around the assault.

Garland is expected to remain at the remand centre until being assessed for transfer to a federal institution, likely sometime next week, said Ross.

He was convicted Friday and sentenced following a five-week trial.