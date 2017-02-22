Four men have been charged in the jailhouse beating of Douglas Garland that took place just hours after the triple murderer was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.

Brandon Richards, 34, Michael Bohdan, 30, Tristan Thom, 18, and Connor Skipper, 20 — all prisoners at the Calgary Remand Centre — are each charged with aggravated assault.

After he was attacked on Friday night, Garland was taken to hospital with injuries to his face and body. He's now back at the remand centre.

The beating happened hours after he was sentenced Friday afternoon for the first-degree murders of a Calgary couple, Alvin and Kathy Liknes, and their five-year-old grandson, Nathan O'Brien.

Since his arrest in 2014, Garland has been housed in the remand centre's Unit 3, an area for inmates facing serious charges who also require some level of protection. That's where he was attacked.

The men accused of attacking Garland were all in custody awaiting trial on criminal charges:

Bohden: Seven charges including breaking and entering, mischief, drug possession.

Richards: 13 charges, mostly domestic, including unlawful confinement, uttering death threats.

Skipper: Four charges including sexual assault, assault, uttering threats and drug possession.

Garland is expected to remain at the remand centre until he is assessed for transfer to a federal institution, likely some time next week, according to his lawyer Kim Ross.

Thom, Bohdan and Richards are back in court next month while Skipper makes his first court appearance on the aggravated assault charge on Friday.