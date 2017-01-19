CBC News is bringing you the latest developments from the trial when it resumes Thursday. You can also follow the latest tweets from Meghan Grant, the CBC's reporter in the courtroom, at the bottom of this story or, if on mobile, in this live blog.

Jennifer O'Brien left her son at her parents' home, locking the door behind her less than 12 hours before she returned to find the door open, the house covered in blood and her family missing.

There were small drill holes in the lock, investigators would soon note, and on Thursday experts will testify at Douglas Garland's triple murder trial about what they discovered once it was more closely examined.

Nathan O'Brien, 5, was sleeping over at the home of his grandparents — Kathy Liknes, 53, and Alvin Liknes, 66 — on June 30, 2014 when the three disappeared.

After a two-week search, the Amber Alert was called off for the boy, and Garland was charged with three counts of murder.

Bloodstains were found in many parts of the Calgary home of Alvin and Kathy Liknes after they and their grandson were reported missing, a police officer told court Wednesday. (Court exhibit)

The prosecution has already told jurors it intends to present evidence that shows Garland researched the exact same lock that was found with drill marks in it on the Liknes' side door.

Seventeen days before the family disappeared, there is evidence Garland began to research the Schlage BE365 — the same one on the Liknes' side door, found on June 30, 2014 with drill marks in it, said Vicki Faulkner in her opening statement.

"It will show research he did on all things lock picking," said Faulkner.

Garland, 56, went on trial beginning Monday on three counts of first-degree murder. The bodies of the family members have never been found. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is being heard by Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates and a jury of 14 members.

Blood, teeth, bones sent for examination

On Wednesday, jurors heard evidence from one of the forensic crime scene investigators who seized teeth, bloodied items, including bedding, and sent it to labs for further analysis.

The Liknes' home was covered in blood — pools of blood in some areas, footprints, smears, drag marks and drips in others.

Bits of bone from six barrels of ashes gathered at a burn pit on the Garland property were also collected and sent for testing by Const. Derek Alexon.

The Liknes home in southwest community of Parkdale. Douglas Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. (Court evidence/CBC)

Years-long grudge ​

At the time of the family's disappearance, Garland was living with his parents on their rural property just north of Calgary.

The Crown's theory is that the bodies of the Likneses and Nathan were burned in a barrel on the Garland farm.

Garland is connected to the Liknes family through his sister Patti, who was in a common-law relationship with Alvin Liknes's son, Allen.

Garland's sister and his parents testified as Crown witnesses on Tuesday, telling jurors of a years-long grudge Garland had against Alvin Liknes because of a short-lived business relationship that soured.

Photos of bodies in grass

Forensic analysis of Garland's computer hard drive will be presented as evidence, showing someone researched topics such as "how to kill without emotion," torture and autopsies, said Faulkner.

Jurors also heard that DNA evidence from the missing family members was found on a saw and meat hooks owned by Garland, and bones and a tiny tooth were discovered in a large burn barrel on the Garland farm.

Through what Faulkner described as "dumb luck," a mapping plane that flew over the property on July 1 and 2, 2014, took photographs that show what the Crown believes to be three bodies in the grass.

The trial has been scheduled for five weeks.

Before the lock experts testify, Garland's lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz will cross examine Alexon.