A police officer who was among the first to arrive at a Calgary home after a couple and their grandson were reported missing found large pools of blood inside, court heard Wednesday in Day 3 of Douglas Garland's triple-murder trial.

Garland, 56, went on trial in Calgary Monday on three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nathan O'Brien, 5, and his grandparents, Alvin Liknes, 66, and Kathy Liknes, 53.

Get the latest updates from the the trial via live tweets from Meghan Grant, the CBC's reporter in the courtroom. On mobile? You can see the live blog here.

​

Nathan was at an impromptu sleepover with his grandparents on June 29, 2014, the last time any of them were seen.

When Nathan's mother, Jennifer O'Brien, arrived to pick him up the next day, she found the trio missing and bloodstains in the house.

An Amber Alert was activated after she called for help, sparking a two-week search until police arrested and charged Garland with murder on July 15.

Calgary police Const. Trevor Matthes told the Court of Queen's Bench Wednesday that he was one of the first to the scene in response to O'Brien's 911 call and went inside looking for anyone in need of help.

Matthes said he saw a bloody footprint inside the door and "large amounts of blood" in the hallway and on stairs leading to the upper main floor.

Several of the pools of blood seemed to have "drag marks" through them, Matthes told court.

Bloodstains were found in many parts of the Calgary home of Alvin and Kathy Liknes after they were reported missing along with their grandson in June 2014, a police officer told court Wednesday. (Court exhibit)

The court is also expected to hear from a second police officer Wednesday, who will introduce exhibits seized at the Liknes home during the subsequent investigation.

At the time of the family's disappearance, Garland was living with his parents on their rural property just north of Calgary.

No bodies have ever been found and the Crown's theory is that they were burned in a barrel on the Garland farm.

Garland is connected to the Liknes family through his sister Patti, who was in a common-law relationship with Alvin's son, Allen Liknes.

Garland's sister pointed police to her brother as suspect

Garland's sister and his parents testified as Crown witnesses Tuesday, telling jurors of a years-long grudge Garland had against Alvin Liknes because of a short-lived business relationship that soured.

"He had some business dealings with Alvin that had fallen through. As the years went on he seemed to get more bitter about it," his sister, Patti Garland, told court.

When the Likneses and their grandson disappeared, Patti Garland reached out to police, in part to tell them she thought a green truck being sought by investigators might be a family vehicle driven primarily by her brother.

Douglas Garland, on trial for three counts of first-degree murder, was motivated by a 'petty grudge' over a business deal, the Crown alleged in its opening statement. (CBC)

Prosecutor Vicki Faulkner said in her opening statement Monday that Garland "methodically and obsessively" researched Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

When he learned the couple planned to move to Edmonton, Faulkner said Garland decided to act on his grudge.

Photos believed to be bodies taken by 'dumb luck'

Forensic analysis of Garland's computer hard drive will be presented as evidence, said Faulkner, showing someone researched topics such as "how to kill without emotion," torture and autopsies.

Jurors also heard that DNA evidence from the missing family members was found on a saw and meat hooks owned by Garland, and bones and a tiny tooth were discovered in a large burn barrel on the Garland farm.

Through what Faulkner described as "dumb luck," a mapping plane that flew over the property on July 1 and 2, 2014, took photographs that show what the Crown believes to be three bodies in the grass.

The trial is being presided over by Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates and is expected to take five weeks.

Faulkner and Shane Parker, who are prosecuting the case, said they expect to call about 60 witnesses.

Senior defence lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz are representing Garland.