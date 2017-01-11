Hundreds of Calgarians have been summoned to the Calgary Courts Centre Wednesday as jury selection begins for the trial of a man accused of killing three people who mysteriously disappeared from a house in 2014: Alvin and Kathy Liknes, and their five-year-old grandson, Nathan O'Brien.

Douglas Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He's to go on trial starting Monday in a trial expected to take five weeks.

It is estimated 300 to 400 people have been called for jury selection in the ceremonial courtroom — Calgary Courts Centre's largest — where events like judges' swearing-in ceremonies, citizenship ceremonies and jury selections are typically hosted.

O'Brien and the Likneses disappeared in July 2014, but their bodies have never been found.

The boy had stayed for an impromptu sleepover with his grandparents. When Jennifer O'Brien arrived to pick her son up the next morning, the trio was gone and the inside of the home was covered in blood.

After a two-week search, Garland was arrested and charged with three counts of murder.

Garland has connections to the family; his sister was in a common-law relationship with Alvin's son and he also had past business dealings with Alvin.

Because of the intense media coverage surrounding the case, defence lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz will be going through a process called a "challenge for cause."

In Canada, normally jurors are selected blind — with lawyers knowing little aside from the occupation of a potential panel member.

Challenge for cause involves asking prospective jurors a set of questions that have been pre-approved by a judge and are designed to expose bias.

Though a typical jury consists of 12 members, 14 people will be selected for this five-week trial to protect against a mistrial in the event some drop out due to unexpected circumstances.

Prosecutors Shane Parker and Vickie Faulkner expect to call about 60 witnesses over the course of the trial. It's unknown if the defence will call any evidence.

Though a typical jury selection process takes one day, three days have been booked for Garland's jury selection.