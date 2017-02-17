Douglas Garland's sentencing hearing is likely to be an emotional one as five of his victims' family members are set to read statements detailing their grief one day after he was found guilty of murdering a Calgary couple and their grandson.

Garland, 57, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the 2014 deaths of five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and Alvin, 66, and Kathy Liknes, 53, of Calgary.

A Calgary jury found Garland guilty of three counts of first-degree murder on Thursday after deliberating for 8½ hours.

Family and friends of the victims cried out when the verdicts were read out. Garland had no reaction.

Garland is automatically sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Justice David Gates told jurors they could recommend consecutive life terms, which would mean Garland would not be allowed to apply for parole for 75 years. After a short deliberation, 10 of the 12 jurors made that recommendation.

If the judge agrees, it would mean Garland would be tied with Justin Bourque for getting the stiffest sentence in Canada since the death penalty was abolished. Bourque pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of three Mounties and the attempted murder of two other RCMP officers in Moncton, N.B., in 2014.

Garland will also be given the opportunity to speak at the sentencing hearing.

'They're numb, they're still processing'

After the decision, Crown prosecutor Shane Parker said the verdict was just, but family members of the victims are unlikely to find much relief for their suffering.

"You're not going to get an emotion such as relief or anything like that. I think for them, they're numb, they're still processing," he said.

Parker said Garland will spend the rest of his life in jail, and the only real question in sentencing will be when he "can hand in his paperwork" for parole.

Douglas Garland will receive a life sentence for murdering the three family members. (CBC)

The bodies of Nathan and his grandparents have never been found. The three family members were taken from the Liknes's home alive on June 29, 2014, then killed on a farm near Airdrie, north of Calgary, where Garland lived with his parents, according to the Crown's theory. There was evidence presented at trial that Garland burned the bodies.

Jurors had heard earlier in the trial that Garland was angry at Alvin Liknes over a business relationship formed and broken years earlier.

Nathan was sleeping over at his grandparents' on the night of June 29, 2014, when the three family members disappeared.

The search for Nathan and his grandparents ended two weeks after their disappearance when Garland was arrested and charged with murder.

Jurors heard testimony that DNA from all three was found on the Garland farm, including on a hacksaw and meat hook.

Two small pieces of human remains — belonging to Alvin and Kathy Liknes — were also found on the property.

The defence team of Kim Ross and Jim Lutz did not call any witnesses to testify and wouldn't comment on the possibility of an appeal.