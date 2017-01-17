The parents and sister of a man accused of killing a five-year-old boy and his grandparents are scheduled to testify at his trial today.

Archie, Doreen and Patti Garland are being called as Crown witnesses on Day 2 of Douglas Garland's first-degree murder trial being held in Calgary.

Follow the trial via Meghan Grant, the CBC's reporter in the courtroom, who will be livetweeting the proceedings.

Garland, 56, is facing three first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes, who lived in Calgary. The three were last seen on June 29, 2014, when the boy was at his grandparents' home for an impromptu sleepover.

Following a massive search and investigation involving hundreds of police officers, Garland was arrested and charged with murder on July 15, 2014.

Douglas Garland is being tried on three counts of first-degree murder. (CBC)

​The grudge

Garland was connected to the Liknes and O'Brien families through his sister Patti, who was in a common-law relationship with Alvin Liknes's son, Allen.

The son testified on Monday that he, Garland and his father worked together on an oil and gas pump the father/son duo had patented in 2006 and 2007.

Garland worked on wiring for the pump, but the relationship soured around 2007 and by 2010, Alvin Liknes stopped speaking to Garland, Allen Liknes told jurors.

A sketch of the courtroom during the first day of Douglas Garland's triple murder trial. (Janice Fletcher)

The Crown's theory is that the killings were motivated by the "petty grudge" held by Garland over the patent dispute.

Prosecutor Vicki Faulkner said in her opening statement that Garland "methodically and obsessively" researched Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

When he learned the couple planned to move to Edmonton, Faulkner said Garland decided to act on his grudge.

The evidence

On the first day of the trial, which is scheduled to last five weeks, jurors heard an outline of the Crown's evidence

When Jennifer O'Brien arrived to pick up her son Nathan after the sleepover at her parents' home, she found an open side door and testified that she saw "pools of blood" throughout the house.

Blood was found on the beds, walls and in the kitchen.

When Jennifer O'Brien arrived at the Liknes home to pick up her son, she found blood throughout the house. (Court exhibit)

Forensic analysis of Garland's computer hard drive will be presented as evidence, said Faulkner, showing research on murder, "how to kill without emotion," torture and autopsies.

Jurors also heard that DNA evidence from the missing family members was found on a saw and meat hooks owned by Garland, and bones and a tiny tooth were discovered in a large burn barrel on the property where he lived.

Through what Faulkner described as "dumb luck," a mapping plane that flew over the property on July 1 and 2, 2014, took photographs that show what the Crown believes to be three bodies in the grass.

The bodies of the three family members have never been found. Prosecutors believe they were burned by Garland.

60 witnesses

On Monday, the main courtroom and a second overflow courtroom were both full.

Faulkner and Shane Parker, who are prosecuting the case, said they expect to call about 60 witnesses.

It's unknown whether defence lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz will call any evidence.

"That's a decision we'll make at the close of the Crown's case," said Ross.