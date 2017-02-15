After 50 witnesses and 1,400 exhibits presented throughout a five-week triple murder trial, Douglas Garland's fate will soon be in the hands of 12 Calgary jurors when they begin deliberating Wednesday.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates will deliver his final instructions to jurors on how to apply the law to their deliberations and what potential verdicts they can arrive at.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents, Alvin, 66, and Kathy Liknes, 53, of Calgary.

Their bodies have never been found, and prosecutors believe they were burned on the farm near Airdrie, north of Calgary, where Garland lived with his parents.

Right now there are 13 jurors, but one must be randomly dismissed before the rest are sequestered.

Crown prosecutors Shane Parker and Vicki Faulkner as well as defence lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz made closing arguments to the jury on Monday.

Jurors had heard earlier in the trial that Garland was angry at Alvin Liknes over a business relationship formed and broken years earlier.

His lawyers reminded the jury that Garland is entitled to the presumption of innocence and said the Crown had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he killed the three family members.

Nathan O'Brien, 5, had been sleeping over at the home of his grandparents — Kathy and Alvin Liknes — in June 2014 when the three disappeared. (Calgary Police Service)

The defence team did not call any witnesses to testify.

Internet searches found on a hard drive that was found hidden in the farmhouse where Garland lived with his parents showed obsessive research on the Likneses, killing, torture and weapons, according to the Crown.

Nathan was sleeping over at his grandparents' on the night of June 29, 2014, when the three family members disappeared.

Surveillance video gathered from area homes and businesses show an older model green pickup truck, just like the one Garland drove, parked on the Liknes's street in the early hours of June 30.

The photo on the left shows what the Crown says are three bodies covered by something white in the bed of Douglas Garland's pickup truck around 5:15 a.m. on June 30, 2014. Two hours later, the truck was spotted again, but it was empty. (Court exhibit)

After about 90 minutes, the truck was seen driving off with a large white object inside the truck bed — the Crown claims that it was a cover placed over the boy and his grandparents.

In what the Crown has called a "dumb luck," a mapping plane flew over the Garland farm on July 1 and took aerial photos of what appears to be two adult bodies laid out on the property near three sheds. A smaller, less clear figure is next to them.

This is the area on the Garland farm where the Crown says three bodies could be seen in photos taken by an aerial survey company. (Court exhibit)

Two weeks after the search for Nathan and his grandparents began, it ended when Garland was arrested and charged with three counts of murder.

Key evidence presented by the prosecution during the trial:

DNA from all three victims was found on the Garland farm, including on items the accused had recently purchased like a hacksaw and meat hook.

A small piece of human remains belonging to Kathy Liknes was found in the grass on the farm.

A fragment of Alvin Liknes's remains was found in ashes on the Garland property.

Kathy Liknes's DNA was found in Garland's truck.

Alvin Liknes's DNA was found on a shoe Garland was wearing at the time of his arrest.

Jurors will remain sequestered, cut off from the outside world, until they reach a verdict.

A first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. If convicted, Garland could potentially face a sentence that would not allow him to apply for parole for 75 years.