Jurors in Douglas Garland's triple murder trial will get a more detailed understanding of how the Crown believes he executed his plan to murder a Calgary couple and their grandson as closing arguments are presented Monday.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nathan O'Brien, 5, and his grandparents, Alvin Liknes, 66, and Kathy Liknes, 53.

Because defence lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz did not call any witnesses, prosecutors Shane Parker and Vicki Faulkner will deliver their closing arguments first in the Court of Queen's Bench after four weeks of evidence.

If the prosecution is to be believed, Garland harboured a grudge against Alvin Liknes for years after the two worked together on a patent for an oil and gas pump.

Garland likely learned Alvin and his wife were moving away, according to internet searches uncovered by forensic computer experts.

With plans to move — to share their time between the Edmonton area and a condo in Mexico — the Likneses spent the weekend hosting an estate sale with the help of their daughter, Jennifer O'Brien, and her young sons.

On the night of June 29, 2014, the family wound down with Chinese takeout food and a movie. O'Brien initially decided to sleep over at her parents with both sons, but her toddler was fussy so she left around 11 p.m.

Surveillance video gathered from area homes and businesses show an older model green pickup truck, just like the one Garland drove, parked on the Liknes's street in the early hours of June 30.

Nathan O'Brien, 5, had been sleeping over at the home of his grandparents — Kathy Liknes, 53, and Alvin Liknes, 66 — in June 2014 when the three disappeared. (Calgary Police Service)

About 90 minutes later, the truck drove off, this time with something inside the truck bed — the Crown argued that it was the boy and his grandmother.

The truck was spotted on CCTV footage again, driving from the Airdrie area back to the Liknes's street where it rolled past the bloodied home and continued to 37th Street and 11th Avenue S.W. — the location where Garland had a standing appointment with a psychiatrist every Monday morning.

Less than two hours later, Jennifer O'Brien arrived at her parents' home to find the trio gone and the house covered in their blood.

A portrait of the O'Brien family from Rod O'Brien's Facebook page. Nathan, second from right, hugs his older brother. (Facebook)

An Amber Alert was activated.

Unbeknownst to police, a mapping plane flew over the Garland farm two days later, on July 1, and took aerial photos of what clearly looks like two adult bodies laid out on the property near three sheds. A smaller, less clear figure is next to them.

Two weeks after the search for Nathan and his grandparents began, it ended when Garland was arrested and charged with three counts of murder.

This is the area on the Garland farm where the Crown says three bodies could be seen in photos taken by an aerial survey company. (Court exhibit)

Over the last four weeks, jurors have learned this from the months-long police investigation:

DNA from all three victims found on the Garland farm, including on items the accused had recently purchased like a hacksaw and meat hook.

A small piece of human remains belonging to Kathy Liknes found in the grass on the farm.

A fragment of Alvin Liknes's human remains found in ashes on the Garland property.

Kathy Liknes's DNA in Garland's green truck.

Alvin Liknes's DNA on the shoe Garland was wearing at the time of his arrest.

Forensic analysis of a hard drive found hidden in the rafters of the Garland house included searches on: Alvin and Kathy Liknes, the exact lock that was tampered with on their side door, torture, autopsies, how to get rid of bodies, blood and DNA.

On Tuesday, the judge will deliver his final instructions to jurors before they are sequestered for deliberations.