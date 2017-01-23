On the evening Airdrie, Alta., RCMP officers were dispatched to Douglas Garland's farm, five days after a five-year-old boy and his grandparents disappeared, burn barrels were "actively burning" as investigators searched for potential hostages, the triple murder trial was told Monday.

Evidence in the trial in Calgary has moved from Alvin and Kathy Liknes's blood-stained home to the farm where Garland lived with his parents.

Monday's witnesses at the trial, which is into his second week, include RCMP officers who were involved in the search of the farm near Airdrie, and the handler of a cadaver dog. The animal is trained to detect human remains.

Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and Alvin Liknes, 66, and Kathy Liknes, 53, were last seen the night of June 29, 2014, when Nathan was sleeping over at his grandparents' home.

The trial before Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates and a jury is scheduled to last five weeks.

RCMP officers were dispatched to the farm on July 4, 2014, around 5 p.m. to perform "a hostage rescue," according to Sgt. Troy Switzer, a tactical paramedic who was among other officers in an armoured vehicle as it drove onto the property with lights and sirens.

Burn barrels were "actively burning" and "extremely hot," said Switzer, who was involved in searching the house and out-buildings for possible victims and "hostiles."

Nobody was ever found, but Switzer did notice a new-looking black duffle bag in one of the wooden outbuildings amid dirty, dusty clutter and boxes.

Inside were two pairs of handcuffs, an 8- to 10-inch hunting knife and a billy club.

Empty, bloody home

Nathan's mother, Jennifer O'Brien, called 911 the next morning, after arriving at her parents' house to find it empty and smeared with blood.

Garland is connected to the Liknes family through his sister, Patti Garland, who was in a common-law relationship with Alvin Liknes's son, Allen.

After the Likneses and their grandson were reported missing, an Amber Alert was activated for the boy, but it was cancelled two weeks later after a massive search.

Garland was charged on July 15, 2014.

Patti Garland, her parents and Allen Liknes have all testified that Garland harboured a grudge against Alvin Liknes after a business relationship soured years earlier.

Tampered lock and DNA found

Last week, prosecutor Vicki Faulkner said DNA evidence from the missing family members was found on a saw and meat hooks on the Garland farm.

Through what Faulkner described as "dumb luck," a mapping plane that flew over the Garland property on July 1 and 2, 2014, took photographs that show what the Crown believes to be three bodies in the grass of two adults and a child curled up beside them.

Teeth were found on the floor at the Liknes home, and bones and a small tooth were found in burn barrels on the Garland farm, jurors also heard last week.

Inside the Liknes's home, bloody footprints matched the shape and size of a pair of shoes missing from Douglas Garland's home, an expert testified last week.

More evidence to come

Court also heard evidence last week about drill holes in the lock on the side door at the Liknes home that would have allowed entry.

Jurors will hear evidence that Garland did computer research on the same lock that was tampered with, Crown prosecutors have told them.

Forensic analysis of Garland's computer hard drive will be presented as evidence, showing someone researched topics such as "how to kill without emotion," torture, and autopsies, prosecutor Vicki Faulkner told the jury in her opening statement.

Lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz are representing Garland. Faulkner and Shane Parker are prosecuting the case.