Bloody footprints found at the house where a Calgary boy and his grandparents were last seen matched the shape and size of a pair missing from a shoebox found at Douglas Garland's home, jurors at his first-degree murder trial heard Friday.

Sgt. Lynn Gallen — a foot impression expert who has examined more than 4,000 crime scenes — was among the police sent to the home of Alvin and Kathy Liknes on June 30, 2014, after a call from their daughter, Jennifer O'Brien.

When she arrived that morning to pick up her son Nathan O'Brien, 5, after a sleepover at the house of his grandparents, she instead found the trio gone and a chaotic, bloody scene.

The RCMP lab recognized one of the bloody footprints found at the Liknes house as a Dr. Scholl shoe, Gallen testified on Friday, the fifth day of Garland's trial on three charges of first-degree murder before the Court of Queen's Bench in Calgary.

When police searched the farm where Garland lived with his parents near Airdrie, north of Calgary on July 6, they found three shoe boxes, including one for a Dr. Scholl's Delta 2 in size 13 wide, court heard.

Normally Gallen would be given a suspect's shoes for comparison with the footprints. But because none were found in this case, detectives bought a pair in the same style and size from Walmart, Gallen told court.

Kathy Liknes, her grandson Nathan O'Brien, 5, and Alvin Liknes were last seen on June 29, 2014. Their bodies have never been found. (Calgary Police Service)

Gallen made test impressions with the store-bought shoes using a black powder and then compared the prints to those found throughout the Liknes home.

One of the bloody footprints in the Liknes garage lined up "very nicely" with the Dr. Scholl's shoe impression, Gallen testified.

"They do correspond in shape and size," Gallen told court.​

See the latest updates in live tweets from CBC reporter Meghan Grant in the courtroom. On mobile? See the live blog.

After Alvin, 66, and Kathy Liknes, 53, and their grandson were reported as missing, an Amber Alert was activated but cancelled two weeks later, after a massive search. Garland, now 56, was charged with three counts of murder on July 15.

Garland is connected to the Liknes family through his sister Patti, who was in a common-law relationship with Alvin Liknes's son, Allen.

Patti Garland, her parents and Allen Liknes have all testified that Garland harboured a grudge against Alvin Liknes after a business relationship soured years earlier.

Tampered lock and DNA found

Court heard evidence on Thursday of drill holes in the lock on the Liknes' side door that allowed it to open.

Earlier in the trial, the prosecution told jurors they would hear evidence that Garland was researching the exact same lock found to have been tampered with.

Teeth found on the floor of the Liknes' home, and bones taken from ashes gathered from the farm where Garland lived with his parents, were gathered by forensic crime scene investigators and sent for testing, jurors heard earlier this week.

Forensic analysis of Garland's computer hard drive will be presented as evidence, showing someone researched topics such as "how to kill without emotion," torture and autopsies, said prosecutor Vicki Faulkner.

Jurors also heard that DNA evidence from the missing family members was found on a saw and meat hooks owned by Garland, and bones and a tiny tooth were discovered in a large burn barrel on the Garland farm near Airdrie, north of Calgary.

Through what Faulkner described as "dumb luck," a mapping plane that flew over the property on July 1 and 2, 2014, took photographs that show what the Crown believes to be three bodies in the grass of two adults and a child curled up beside them.

Kim Ross and Jim Lutz are representing Garland. Faulkner and Shane Parker are prosecuting the case.

The trial before Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates and a jury of 14 is scheduled to last five weeks.